Al-Duqm Example Of Kuwaiti-Omani Economic Ventures - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Al-DUQM (OMAN) Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salem Al-Aufi said on Wednesday that Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company is one of the biggest joint investments of its kind in the Gulf.

Al-Aufi affirmed in a press release; following His Highness Kuwait's Amir Shiekh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq's inauguration of the refinery, the economic significance of such project for both nations.

The refinery utilizes the latest advancements in technology to treat, refine and produce high quality products adhering to health and safety regulations. The facility has achieved a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Al-Aufi further said that the facility will have the capacity to generate 230,000 barrels per day, with its primary output comprising sought-after commodities such as diesel, liquefied gas, naptha, kerosene, and sulfur. These products are in high demand in the worldwide market.

The Special Economic Zone of Duqm has successfully laid the foundation to now receive investments assuring its capability to produce and manufacture heavy materials, petrochemicals and logistics, he concluded. (end)

