Trump's Business Empire Grows After Leaving White House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former US president, billionaire Donald Trump, after leaving
office over the past four years, has been able to expand his
business empire by concluding new deals in various countries,
including South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The foreign media claims that during his first term as President
of the United States, Donald Trump was subjected to constant
scrutiny of his foreign companies and business ties for potential
conflicts of interest.
By 2020, the Trump Organization had 52 assets. While he was
president, Trump decided not to promote projects in Israel, Saudi
Arabia and the Philippines. After leaving the White House, the
companies resumed their overseas expansion and now manage 49
assets, eight of which are new projects.
The ex-president's business empire includes at least 17
residential projects, 12 golf courses and 12 hotels or resorts. The
newspaper also cites an example of the Trump Organization's $1.6
billion agreement with Oman's Dar Al Arkan on branding and
management of a golf resort in Oman.
Nevertheless, Trump's critics argue that he did not do enough in
his first term to separate politics and business interests. "The
influence of foreign money on the president of the United States is
extremely dangerous," said Richard Painter, chief ethics lawyer at
the White House during the George W. Bush administration.
Trump himself denied any ethical wrongdoing on his part and
noted that the Trump Organization was involved in real estate
projects and other foreign enterprises long before he entered
politics.
According to Forbes, Trump's fortune now stands at $2.6 billion.
While in 2016, before his election, he had $4.5 billion, but during
his presidential term, by 2020, he had lost more than half of his
fortune. The value of his assets went up only after leaving the
White House. By 2023, he had already dropped out of the list of the
400 richest people in America.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107819935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.