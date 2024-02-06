Historic Initiative Bridges Fashion And Crypto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XUSD Blockchain's XIA Crypto Coin $400,000 Pre-Launch at Couture Fashion Week New York

- Robert Carrington, CFO of XUSD Blockchains Holdings LLCNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an unprecedented move Couture Fashion Week New York is making history as the first-ever major event to host the pre-launch of a cryptocurrency during New York Fashion Week. On February 3, 2024 designer Andres Aquino selected 70 of his all-time favorite fashion models and influencers, including some that walked in his runway show“Magical Muse” this season, to receive a unique XIA coin wallet valued at $5,000 each, sponsored by XUSD Blockchain Holdings LLC . This marks the first time in New York Fashion Week history where fashion models are gifted with cryptocurrency. In addition to the selected models, several other XIA coin wallets will be given to other Couture Fashion Week supporters.The XIA coin is a stablecoin backed by gold and other hard assets, setting it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. This initiative marks a bridge between fashion and the world of digital finance, with XUSD Blockchain Holdings LLC planning to release other unique coins in the near future, including XUSDP 2.0 and XUSDG. The sponsorship of Couture Fashion Week New York is an integral part of the major promotional campaign for XUSD Blockchain Holdings LLC.Over 200 members of the press were present to cover the show and the crypto pre-launch. The media blitz will be followed by billboards in Times Square, international press releases, social media and more. The ongoing crypto promotion will also be part of Andres Aquino's spectacular 9th Annual Global Short Film Awards Gala on May 25, 2024 at the iconic Carlton Cannes, France. The red-carpet event is held concurrently with the Cannes Film Festival, and draws an audience of film industry professionals, crypto aficionados, celebrities, and VIPs in addition to international press.“New York City is the place where fashion and finance collide,” says Robert Carrington, CFO of XUSD Blockchains Holdings LLC.“This collaboration with Couture Fashion Week New York represents a groundbreaking move to connect these two dynamic spaces.”Another major sponsor of the event is KerixJad SAC, one of largest mining consortiums in South America, and a major asset contributor to XUSD Blockchain Holdings LLC and its family of cryptocurrencies“I am delighted to be here and be a part of this extraordinary fashion show, helping the new worldwide financial economy,” noted Alfredo Hurtado CEO of Kerixjad SAC, who attended the event with Caren Loricke, one of the company's directors.“We are thrilled and honored that XUSD Blockchain Holdings LLC has chosen our event to pre-launch the XIA coin within its online banking platform, XUSD Bank,” says designer and Couture Fashion Week New York producer Andres Aquino.“The XIA coin represents an exciting new direction for financial advancement for the models and new opportunities for everyone interested in the rapidly growing arena of crypto currency, including designers, stylists, and the public at large.”In addition to being an award-winning fashion designer, Andres Aquino is the founder of Couture Fashion Week New York, now in its 39th season. The prestigious event has blazed a trail in fashion show production and innovation and is now creating history in the new digital currency revolution by bringing together finance and fashion in a most unique way to benefit the hard-working models.Couture Fashion Week is recognized for a number of“firsts” it has brought to the New York fashion scene: the first to bring couture to the general public, instead of just to the trade and press; the first to promote healthy models on the runway, moving away from the anorexic trend that dominated the standard fashion shows for many years; the first to present a wide variety of couture and luxury international designers from dozens of countries to New York audiences; the first to present a wide range of true ethnic, racial and national diversity of models – long before it was a priority for most fashion brands and events. And now, Couture Fashion Week New York and Andres Aquino are the first to elevate the financial status of hard-working models.More informationXUSD Blockchain Holdings LLCXUSD BankKerixJad SACCouture Fashion Week New YorkAndres AquinoGlobal Short Film Awards

