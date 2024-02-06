North America Ice Cream Market Demands, Growth Analysis, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Ice Cream Market Report by Flavor (Chocolate, Fruit, Vanilla, and Others), Category (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream), Product (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Ice cream Parlours, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America ice cream market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Ice Cream Market?

The North America ice cream market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the North America Ice Cream Industry:

Innovations in Flavor and Product Variety:

One of the primary factors driving growth in the North American ice cream market is the continuous innovation in flavors and product types. Consumers in this region show a strong preference for new and exotic flavors, along with classic favorites. This has led manufacturers to constantly experiment and introduce unique flavor combinations, seasonal offerings, and limited-edition products to attract consumers. Furthermore, there's a growing trend towards incorporating superfoods and health-oriented ingredients, catering to the health-conscious segment. The market is also driven by the rise in dairy-free and vegan ice cream options, made from almond milk, coconut milk, and other plant-based ingredients, reflecting the increasing dietary preferences and restrictions among consumers.

Impact of Health and Wellness Trends:

The rising awareness of health and wellness significantly influences the ice cream market in North America. Consumers are increasingly seeking out healthier alternatives to traditional ice cream, which has prompted manufacturers to offer products with reduced sugar, lower fat content, and added nutritional benefits like protein-enriched ice creams. The popularity of organic and all-natural products is also on the rise, as consumers become more conscious of the ingredients in their food. This shift is leading to the development of a range of healthier ice cream options, which are gaining traction among a segment of the population that is health-conscious yet reluctant to give up on indulgent treats.

Evolving Retail and Distribution Channels:

The evolution of retail and distribution channels is another key factor. The rise of online grocery shopping and home delivery services, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it more convenient for consumers to purchase ice cream. This has been a boon for the ice cream market, as impulse buys, which traditionally drove ice cream sales in physical stores, transition to online platforms. In addition to this, the expansion of distribution channels, including specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and convenience stores, is increasing the accessibility and visibility of different ice cream brands and products, which is contributing to the market growth.

North America Ice Cream Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Flavor



Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla Others

Based on flavor, the market has been divided into chocolate, fruit, vanilla, and others.

Breakup by Category



Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream Artisanal Ice Cream

On the basis of category, the market has been divided into impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream.

Breakup by Product



Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Tub Others

Based on product, the market has been divided into cup, stick, cone, brick, tub, and others.

Breakup by Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice cream Parlours

Online Stores Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, ice cream parlours, online stores, and others.

Country Insights:



United States

Canada Mexico

Based on country, the market has been divided into the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

North America Ice Cream Market Trends:

The significant shift towards premium ice cream products represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the ice cream market across North America. This, coupled with consumers willing to pay more for artisanal, gourmet flavors and high-quality ingredients is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. This trend is driven by a growing demand for unique, exotic flavors, as well as classic favorites with a twist. In line with this, health-conscious choices are increasingly influential, which is leading to a surge in demand for low-fat, low-sugar, dairy-free, and vegan ice cream options. Brands are responding by incorporating natural, organic ingredients and offering alternatives based on almond, soy, and coconut milk.

The market is seeing the rise of functional ice creams, fortified with proteins, vitamins, and probiotics, catering to health-focused consumers. In addition to this, technology-driven personalization and convenience, such as online ordering and home delivery, are becoming more prevalent.

