Charlie Health Names Christine Ko As Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for young people, today announced the appointment of Christine Ko as Chief People Officer. Stepping into this position, Ko will oversee Charlie Health's people operations and talent functions, supporting more than 1,000 employees.

Ko brings exceptional experience leading successful people and talent organizations at scale. She most recently led the people function at CLEAR. In this role, she spearheaded initiatives that aligned strategic business goals with innovative human capital management strategies for CLEAR's rapidly expanding and geographically dispersed workforce. Before her tenure at CLEAR,

Ko held various HR leadership roles in the financial sector, including positions at JPMorgan and BlackRock.

"In addition to her incredible track record and resume, Christine embodies the full spectrum of qualities we hoped to find in our search. She is a visionary leader who inspires teams to reach their full potential, a compassionate advocate who prioritizes the well-being of employees, and a strategic advisor who drives businesses forward," said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-founder of Charlie Health. "I'm thrilled to be able to partner with Christine as we continue to build out Charlie Health's end-to-end employee experience, which is foundational to our organization's continued success and ability to deliver on our mission."

"The remarkable impact Charlie Health has had on the mental health of over 25,000 young people across the country is in large part due to the high-achieving and purpose-driven culture its leadership team has fostered among employees," added Christine Ko, Chief People Officer of Charlie Health. "I am both invigorated and grateful for the opportunity to grow and nurture a best-in-class people function at an organization as essential as Charlie Health."

In assuming this pivotal role at Charlie Health, Ko will focus her efforts on upholding the company's top-tier workforce as it scales. She'll collaborate closely with Charlie Health's Executive Team and senior leadership to align the people function with evolving business objectives and priorities.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health connects young people across the country to life-saving mental health treatment. To achieve optimal outcomes, Charlie Health tailors treatment plans for each client, leveraging evidence-based approaches including curated groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. Its virtual outpatient services close treatment gaps by providing levels of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Charlie Health is in-network with most major health plans, including commercial and Medicaid, in 30 states and counting. To learn more, visit charliehealth .

Media Contact:

Sydney Bronstein

Senior Manager, Media Relations

[email protected]

312-330-5336

SOURCE Charlie Health