Azerbaijani Minister And UN Executive Secretary Reck Baku's COP29 Synopsis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. During its
chairmanship of COP29, Azerbaijan aspires to expand its
contribution to the global battle against climate change and
continues to follow a course of "green development" and expedite
decarbonization, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said
during the meeting with Executive Secretary of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change Simon Steele, Trend reports.
Shahbazov stated that COP 29 will serve as a platform to
demonstrate Azerbaijan's contribution to the global energy
transformation process.
He told Steele about reforms related to Azerbaijan's transition
to a producer and exporter of renewable energy, including plans to
export "green energy" into Europe.
The discussion focused on preparations for the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), as well as issues related to Azerbaijan's
presidency of this international event.
Steele shared his views on the organization of the COP29 event,
as well as issues to be focused on in energy and environmental
aspects, and expressed support on behalf of the Secretariat for the
proposal for close cooperation.
Simon Steele noted that Azerbaijan's experience in organizing
many international events will contribute to the success of
COP29.
During the meeting, it was agreed to organize a joint workshop
on the energy focus of COP29.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.