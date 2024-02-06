               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Assigns New Finance Minister


2/6/2024 8:31:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . A new finance minister has been appointed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the relevant decree. According to the decree, Madi Takiev was appointed as the new Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.

Besides, following decrees of the President of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar was appointed first deputy, and Serik Zhumangarin - deputy prime minister. Previously, they held the same positions.

To note, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5.

Today, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the country.

