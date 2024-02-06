Kazakhstan Assigns New Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . A new finance
minister has been appointed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via
Akorda.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the
relevant decree. According to the decree, Madi Takiev was appointed
as the new Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.
Besides, following decrees of the President of Kazakhstan, Roman
Sklyar was appointed first deputy, and Serik Zhumangarin - deputy
prime minister. Previously, they held the same positions.
To note, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on
February 5.
Today, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister
of the country.
