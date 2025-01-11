Himachal Pradesh Orders All Govt Farms To Adopt Natural Farming

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shimla, Jan 11 (KNN) Himachal Pradesh Chief Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced ambitious plans to expand natural farming across the state during a departmental review meeting held on Friday.



The initiative includes comprehensive mapping of farmers currently practicing natural farming methods for wheat and maize cultivation, marking a significant step in the state's agricultural transformation.

In a major policy directive, the Chief Minister announced that all agricultural department farms in the state would transition completely to natural farming by next year, with a specialised focus on seed production.



The state government has also outlined plans to establish high-tech storage facilities specifically designed for naturally produced wheat and maize, underscoring its commitment to supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

The government has set an ambitious target of connecting one lakh families to natural farming in the coming year. Additionally, plans are underway to integrate natural farming data collection at the block level with the Him Parivar database, creating a comprehensive tracking system. The Chief Minister also revealed plans to explore the possibility of establishing a solar power plant in Tal, Hamirpur.

To ensure quality control and standardisation, Sukhu emphasised the development of a certification process for natural farming seeds and directed the establishment of a high-end laboratory for soil and seed testing.



The state is also planning to strengthen rural economics through the establishment of processing plants for turmeric and ginger, while exploring partnerships with e-commerce platforms to improve market access for naturally grown products.

The government's commitment to natural farming is already showing results, with 3,989 quintals of naturally grown maize purchased during the 2024-25 Kharif season. Looking ahead, the target for the upcoming Rabi season has been set at 8,050 quintals.



The state is also considering the introduction of dairy-based degree courses at Chaudhary Sarvan Kumar Agricultural University, Palampur, to encourage youth participation in the agricultural sector.

(KNN Bureau)



