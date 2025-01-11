Mulino: Graduation Of Agents Reaffirms That Panama Is Sovereign Throughout Its Territory

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A total of

512 new units

of the National Aeronaval System (SENAN), National Border Service (Senafront) and the National Migration System (SNM) graduated this Friday, January 10.

The ceremony took place at the Teniente Octavio Rodríguez Garrido Air Base, at the former Howard base.

At the ceremony, the President of the Republic,

José Raúl Mulino, said he was pleased to see the graduation of the agents because it is a reaffirmation that Panama is sovereign throughout its territory.

Mulino said that carrying a badge or a weapon does not make officers more of a citizen than others, but neither does it make them less of one, and hence the respect that must exist towards them on the part of the people and civil authorities.

“You are allies of the Panamanian State in safeguarding the defense of our security, our territory and, above all, in preventing the increase in crime,” he said.

He also pointed out that

security is very expensive, but it is even more expensive not to have security or to have agents with

vehicles and uniforms in poor condition.

He also said that they will soon acquire a large number of uniforms to provide all security forces with new and decent uniforms to prevent them from walking around in poor uniforms and with low morale.

The police force was also provided with

146 motorcycles, 55 bicycles, 18 outboard motors, 15 scooters and a jet ski.

“Each one of those motorcycles, each one of those cars and those that are yet to be delivered cost a lot of money. They need to be taken care of, given proper maintenance so that they last and help you take care of our country,” added Mulino.

