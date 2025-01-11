Foreign Ministry Confirms Death Of Two Panamanian Minors In A Colombia Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Foreign Javier Martínez-Acha confirmed on Friday night, January 10, the death of two Panamanian minors in an airplane accident in Antioquia, Colombia.

The minors were travelling on a small plane on the Juradó-Medellín route and crashed a few days ago in the rural area of ​​Urrao, in Antioquia.

Eight other people died in the accident.

The Cessna 402 (a plane similar is pictured above and below) lost communication with air traffic control at around 5:30 pm local time on Wednesday, January 8.

After locating the crashed plane in a wooded area, authorities began the task of recovering the bodies and returning them to their families.



Colombia's Civil Aeronautics confirmed that it has begun investigations to determine the causes of the accident and has also promised that the families will receive the necessary support.

“We deeply regret the tragic accident in Colombia that claimed the lives of 10 people, including two Panamanian minors,” Martínez-Acha said in a statement released on Friday night.

The official said that the Foreign Ministry is in contact with the affected families and with“focal points” in Colombia to provide support at this time.