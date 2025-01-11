Adaptation, Mitigation Of Climate Change Challenges Top Concern At Agri & Commodity Summit 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN) Climate change challenges in emerged as a focal point at the businessline Agri and Commodity Summit 2025, held in New Delhi on January 10.



The high-profile event brought together key officials and agricultural sector leaders to discuss strategies for building climate resilience in Indian agriculture.

Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi outlined the government's dual strategy of adaptation and mitigation to address climate challenges.



The adaptation measures include developing drought and flood-resistant crop varieties, implementing efficient water management systems, and strengthening crop insurance coverage against extreme weather events.



On the mitigation front, Chaturvedi highlighted initiatives promoting natural farming to reduce chemical inputs and improve soil health, along with plans to leverage carbon market incentives for promoting climate-smart agricultural practices.

Union Ministry of Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani emphasised the crucial role of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in building climate resilience across rural India. He revealed ambitious plans to establish two lakh multi-purpose PACS, expanding their traditional role beyond credit and input supply.



The ministry also aims to create 70,000 grain storage points nationwide, with PACS involvement in their operation, to address rural storage needs and reduce transportation costs.

NABARD Chairman Shaji K.V. presented a four-pillar approach to combat climate change impacts: accelerating green lending, improving data access, internal green transformation, and mobilising resources for climate-resilient activities.



He announced the development of a comprehensive agricultural data warehouse in partnership with UNDP, designed to formalise farmers' status and enhance their access to credit and government schemes.

The summit featured diverse sessions covering critical topics including irregular monsoons, climate-adaptive seeds, and innovations in agricultural technology, with special focus on drone and solar initiatives led by women farmers.



The event was presented by NABARD and supported by various industry leaders, including the Federation of Seed Industry of India, Yara, and other prominent agricultural sector stakeholders, with State Bank of India as the banking partner and NDTV Profit as the broadcast partner.

(KNN Bureau)



