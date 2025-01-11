MSI Partners With Syrma SGS Technology To Manufacture Laptops In Chennai

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN)

MSI, a leading global provider of AI PCs and gaming solutions, has selected Syrma SGS Limited as its partner for producing laptops in India.



The collaboration, announced on January 10, 2025, marks a significant step in MSI's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.



The initial phase of the partnership will see laptop assembly taking place at Syrma SGS's state-of-the-art facility in Chennai, India.

This strategic move aligns with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, which aims to encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce dependency on imports.



MSI's decision to partner with Syrma SGS underscores the growing importance of local production in India's tech sector.



Syrma SGS, an IT hardware manufacturer with approval under the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, will utilize technology transfer and best practices fr0m MSI to establish a cutting-edge production line.

John Hung, General Manager of MSI India's Notebook Division, emphasised the critical role of India as a key market for MSI.



He stated,“Producing laptops locally will ensure we offer globally competitive products to Indian consumers while catering to the growing demand for gaming and AI-powered devices.”

Syrma SGS's CEO, Satendra Singh, echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the collaboration would significantly enhance their IT hardware manufacturing portfolio.



With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Syrma SGS manufactures products such as memory modules, SSDs, motherboards, and power adapters.



The company posted consolidated revenue of approximately Rs 3,212 Crores for FY23-24 and serves over 270 clients across more than 20 countries.

This partnership also comes at a time when the Indian government is actively encouraging the expansion of domestic laptop manufacturing.



With various policy measures in place to attract global manufacturers, the collaboration between MSI and Syrma SGS is expected to contribute significantly to India's growing tech manufacturing ecosystem.

