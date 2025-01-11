Everything Is Ready In Las Tablas To Receive Thousands Of Skirts (Mil Polleras)

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The city of Las Tablas is ready to welcome thousands of visitors this Saturday, January 11, on the occasion of the Thousand Skirts (Mil Polleras) Parade, an event that exalts Panamanian cultural heritage through traditional clothing. More than 100 delegations from institutions, private companies and family groups will participate in the parade, each representing the diversity and cultural richness of Panamanian communities. Prior to the event, the Vereda Artesanal was opened, a space for entrepreneurship and gastronomy, where artisans and entrepreneurs will offer their products to visitors, promoting significant commercial movement in the Azuero region. The mayor of Las Tablas, Noé Herrera, said that the parade generates significant economic resources for the city, benefiting both formal and informal businesses.





Hotel occupancy is expected to be at its highest, reflecting the positive impact on the local tourism and commercial sector. The head of the Los Santos Police Zone, Said Sottary, reported that 300 police units will be deployed along the parade route to ensure the safety of attendees. He also mentioned that operations have been carried out prior to and during the event, and that there will be traffic units stationed throughout the area, anticipating a massive mobilization of cars and people. The Thousand Skirts (Mil Polleras) Parade not only celebrates Panamanian identity, but has also established itself as a significant tourist attraction, promoting Panama's cultural heritage through the beauty and diversity of its traditional costumes.