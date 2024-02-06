ONL Therapeutics To Present At 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, announced today that David Esposito, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 2:30 PM ET. The conference is taking place February 26-27, 2024, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.
Mr. Esposito will also be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so by contacting ONL's company contact at the email below.
About ONL Therapeutics
ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and inherited retinal disease.
For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit .
CONTACT: Company Contact:
Linda Kemnitz
ONL Therapeutics, Inc.
...
MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107815856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.