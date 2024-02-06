               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Al Khater, UNRWA Official Meet On Gaza Issues


2/6/2024 4:02:31 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) H E Philippe Lazzarini.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UNRWA, especially in the humanitarian field in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the State of Qatar will continue its support for the UNRWA, whose responsibilities have been doubled amid the current catastrophic situation that the innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip are going through.

She voiced the State of Qatar's appreciation for UNRWA's significant role in providing aid to millions in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

