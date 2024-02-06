Cambodia Visa For Turkish, British, Emirate, Uruguayan Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR TURKISH CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, The Cambodia e-visa is an online electronic visa introduced in 2006 by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It allows citizens of eligible countries to visit Cambodia for a limited time for tourist purposes. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization that citizens of over 200 countries, including Turkey, can obtain. The Cambodia e-Visa for Turkish citizens is valid for a single-entry trip lasting up to 30 days from the date of issuance. Visitors from Turkey can apply for a Cambodia visa online in minutes, using only their basic personal and passport information. Turkish citizens can apply in minutes and travel to Cambodia without visiting an embassy or consulate.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR BRITISH CITIZENS

CAMBODIA VISA FOR EMIRATI CITIZENS

CAMBODIA VISA FOR URUGUAYAN CITIZENS

