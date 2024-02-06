Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Price Trends, Growth Strategies, And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Cold Chain Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including cold chain logistics market size, share,

trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global

cold chain logistics market size

reached

US$ 258.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 774.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 12.96% during 2024-2032.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview:

Cold chain logistics refers to the specialized supply chain network designed to maintain perishable products in a temperature-controlled environment throughout their journey from production to the point of consumption. This logistics model is essential for various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and certain chemicals that require regulated temperatures for safe storage and transport.

Typically, the cold chain consists of a series of interconnected storage facilities and distribution assets such as refrigerated warehouses, vehicles, and containers. The advantages of employing cold chain logistics include ensuring product quality, minimizing spoilage, extending the shelf life of products, and complying with regulatory standards. It provides a secure method for transporting sensitive products, protecting both the integrity of the items and the investments made by stakeholders. The cold chain logistics infrastructure utilizes advanced technology for real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and other critical variables, thereby offering both transparency and control throughout the supply chain.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

The global cold chain logistics market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by rapid globalization and rising consumer expectations for fresh and high-quality products. Along with this, the growth of e-commerce in perishable goods and the pharmaceutical sector, which often requires temperature-sensitive shipping solutions, is significantly impacting the market. In addition, technological advancements, such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for real-time tracking and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive analytics, are revolutionizing the efficiency and reliability of the cold chain.

Moreover, regulatory frameworks are setting stringent guidelines for the storage and transport of perishable and pharmaceutical items, thereby making a robust cold chain network a necessity. Furthermore, the increasing trend towards sustainability in logistics, with many companies focusing on eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient cooling solutions, is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Americold Realty Trust Inc

Burris Logistics Co

Cold Box Express Inc

Conestoga Cold Storage

Congebec Inc

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (Bay Grove Capital Group LC)

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Nichirei Corporation)

Snowman Logistics Ltd

Tippmann Group

United States Cold Storage Inc. (John Swire & Sons Ltd.) VersaCold Logistics Services

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Refrigerated Warehouses

Refrigerated Transportation



Railways



Airways



Roadways Waterways

Breakup by Application:



Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat, Fish, and Sea Food

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

