Ukraine Needs Strength, Fresh Energy, Leadership - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes the country needs

strength, fresh energy, and leadership.

That's according to Zelensky's video address to the nation released Monday night, Ukrinform reports.

"I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today is a working day in three of our regions. Dnipropetrovsk region, Kropyvnytskyi region, Cherkasy region. The enhancement of electronic warfare and bolstering of our air defense are among the main issues everywhere. Several important instructions have been given today in this regard.

Dnipro . It was a real pleasure to visit Synergy Lyceum. I thanked the teachers, talked to the students. An important mood – the mood of our future, our state.

Kropyvnytskyi . I held a security meeting on the situation in the region, and the content of the meeting also concerned the situation in other regions and in critical sectors of our economy. I instructed the head of the Ukrainian government to hold a separate meeting on Kirovohrad region – on all its issues. This includes ensuring a high-quality and stable water supply, the operation of uranium mines, and the protection of workers. The report is due in a week. I am grateful to everyone in Kropyvnytskyi and the region who provides assistance in building fortifications in the frontline areas, including Zaporizhzhia. We also discussed the economy: the state should support the restoration of Ukrainian production.

Cherkasy . I took part in a regional meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. The main issues, of course, concerned work and development in the region. The meeting was attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Agrarian Policy. Representatives of regional business also took part in the Congress. This is one of the top priorities of our country today – to provide maximum opportunities for entrepreneurs to work for economic growth and job creation. Last year, we provided the basis for Ukraine's economic stability. Our sea corridor is working, and more than 20 million tons of cargo have already been exported by sea. We have ensured protection for the energy sector, and this year's winter and heating season are much more stable than last year. We also have agreements with our partners on long-term support for Ukraine and financial programs that increase our country's confidence. We ended last year with economic growth of more than 5%. And this year should maintain the momentum. We need transparent, clean, legal relations between state institutions and business. We need business to operate in a clean, legal environment for the sake of preserving and creating as many jobs as possible. The resilience of our economy and the social resilience of Ukraine are elements of our national resilience in the war. I am grateful to everyone who works to ensure that Ukraine can withstand. I am grateful to every entrepreneur, every developer, all our people who have created a new industry in Ukraine, in particular, the drone industry, and who are creating a new powerful Ukrainian electronic warfare system, all our IT specialists who have become defenders. The government will provide maximum support for this effort. I thank everyone who fights for our country and people!

And one more thing.

This morning, we discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the enhancement of the policy of heroes – the policy of veterans. Steps that will resolve the existing problems in this area and instill confidence in our people. Steps of a reboot – and not only in this area. With all due respect to Mrs. Minister, this is a matter of management only. Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy and sufficient leadership in every sector. We must win this war. And we have to do the maximum this year, do even more than possible. Ukraine will win.

Glory to our people!



Glory to Ukraine!

And thank you very much, Cherkasy region!"