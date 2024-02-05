Government Whistleblower Moved Aside

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Luis Carlos Stoute.

Luis Carlos Stoute, until yesterday deputy administrator of the National Authority for Government Innovation (AIG), has been separated from his position so the

“Public Ministry (MP) can carry out investigations” into the complaints of alleged irregularities presented by Stoute, in December 2023 says a government bulletin .

Stoute alleged mismanagement, of the platform that manages the digital voucher, a social program created in the covid-19 pandemic.

The reported events would have occurred when Luis Oliva was at the head of the AIG, who today aspires to be elected deputy in the 2024 elections, nominated by the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party. The events were reported in several investigative articles in

La Prensa.

The complaint revolves around a digital platform known as“Listo”, used for the administration of the Digital Voucher, whose development was initiated by the AIG and which would now be in the hands of the private company Fintek, SA, which charges the digital voucher providers.

for its use. It also manages a“factoring” program,

for which it also charges a commission.

Last December, the Attorney General's Office announced the initiation of an investigation into the alleged commission of a crime against the public administration to the detriment of the AIG, the same day that the complaint was presented by Stoute.

A month ago,

personnel from the Superior Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office carried out a visual inspection at the

AIG headquarters. Prosecutor Anilú Batista reviewed the entity's platform, together with experts from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences. Batista also detailed that the digital information corresponding to the platform used for the payment of the digital voucher was being located, a mechanism implemented by the government to provide support to workers laid off or with suspended contracts, as a consequence of the cessation of economic activities as a result of the pandemic.