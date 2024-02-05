The Ivy At Davenport Offers Tours To Come Visit The Center And Experience What Makes Ivy Healthcare Group Stand Out

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAVENPORT, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Come hear from Ivy's Social Service and Admissions Director, Dawn, one of Ivy's most capable staff members. Dawn has just celebrated two years of work at Ivy and already has so many stories to share. One of her most heartwarming memories is the following story,“we had a patient who did not have any family and we were trying to make some medical decisions for him. He had thought his brother had passed away 20 years prior, but I was able to locate his brother and reunite them after 20 years.” She goes on to say that at Ivy,“our dedication to our residents and their overall physical and spiritual and mental health is very high.” Dawn also explained how the small size of the center allows her and her coworkers to give each patient the individualized care that they need.Another aspect that makes the Ivy stand out is their activities department. Dawn has attested to the fact that their activities coordinator is so respectful of everyone's cultures and makes sure each resident feels celebrated and heard.“Whether it be Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, she [the activities director] incorporates every religion and culture”, says Dawn.The Ivy would like to extend an invitation to come participate in a general tour of the facilities and/or cover one of the upcoming scheduled events which are included below.Ivy at Davenport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Davenport, Iowa):Wednesday, February 14th - A Valentine's Day event in which the center will be inviting their various vendors for refreshments, delivering food to first responders, and hosting a romance themed dinnerThursday, February 15th - To pay tribute to center members who have recently passed away a memorial service will be hosted where residents will have a time and space to share memories and stories about their friends - 2:00 pmAbout Ivy Healthcare Group:At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of care, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff's goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.Visit - #

