Cirkle Wins Birds Eye UK Social Media Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Cirkle has grown its integrated remit for Birds Eye UK, with the addition of the frozen food giant's social media brief.



The 70-strong agency, which was bought by Accordience (formerly Huntsworth ) in 2022, has handled Birds Eye UK's earned media work for the past five years.



Cirkle's fast-growing social media team will now work across the Birds Eye, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's brands on channel strategy, creative ideation, content production, reactive stories and community management.



The company's social media brief had been held since 2019 by Elvis Communications, part of the Next 15 Group, which remains BirdsEye's creative agency.



Birds Eye UK & Ireland marketing director Jim Shearer said:“We're excited to develop our relationship with Cirkle and extend their remit to cover both PR and social media responsibility across our UK brands. As the media landscape continually evolves, and as the two fields become intrinsically linked, we look forward to Cirkle's creative and strategic expertise to support our brands' multi-channel presence and growth.”



The Cirkle team will be led by consumer brands MD Kate Gibson, who added:“The significant expansion of Cirkle's creative and social media teams makes us really well placed to deliver this integrated story first approach. Birds Eye UK has had a special place in the hearts of consumers for over 75 years and this new brief enables us to help build on that brand love by driving relevance with new consumers.”



Cirkle, which was named as PRovoke Media's EMEA creative consultancy of the year for 2023, works with other household brands across PR, social media and influencer marketing including Tango, Mars Petcare, Dyson, Dreams, Pepsico and Ferrero.

