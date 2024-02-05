Mi-8 Helicopter Crashes In Russia, Crew Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian rescuers discovered in Lake Onega the wreckage of the Mi-8 helicopter after ground control services lost contact with the crew as the aircraft was flying over Lake Onega in Karelia on February 4.

All three crew members were killed in the crash, Current Time reports, citing the regional office of Russia's state emergency ministry, according to Ukrinform.

The helicopter wreckage was found 11 km off the coast nearly 50 meters under the lake surface. The emergency ministry said the aircraft had been piloted by an experienced crew – Vladimir Yevseev, Sergey Nosov, and Vladimir Bilida.

The Investigative Committee launched a probe into the possible violation of traffic safety rules and air transport operations. Crew error, adverse weather conditions, and equipment malfunction are among the main versions of the crash cause.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, another Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia in Chelyabinsk region late May. All those on board died.