Zelensky Visits Ukrainian Fighters In Frontline Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he visited the Ukrainian military in the frontline village of Robotyne in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Mechanized Brigade. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them, and presented them with state awards," he wrote.

"It is an honor to be here today. To support the warriors and award them. They face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine. We are proud of our warriors and grateful to them all!" Zelensky added.

Ukraine's defense forces liberated the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region from Russian invaders in August 2023.