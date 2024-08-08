Spokesperson for Secretary-General of UN addresses alarming reports concerning treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention facilities

(MENAFN) In a significant statement made during a press conference held in New York, Farhan Haq, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, addressed alarming reports concerning the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention facilities. Specifically, Haq highlighted the disturbing discovery of a recorded incident where Israeli were allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a Palestinian detainee at Sde Timan prison.



"We have published detailed reports expressing profound concerns about the plight of Palestinian detainees," Haq stated, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. He reaffirmed the ongoing commitment of the UN's human rights personnel in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) to diligently monitor and investigate these troubling allegations.



Emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive investigations into all reported human rights violations, Haq asserted, "We firmly believe that any breaches of fundamental human rights standards must be thoroughly examined, and those responsible must be held accountable." This call for accountability underscores the United Nation's steadfast dedication to ensuring that every individual, irrespective of their circumstances, receives humane treatment and respect in accordance with international human rights principles.



The United Nation's stance signals a resolute commitment to addressing and rectifying instances of abuse and mistreatment within the prison system. Haq's statements reflect a broader international effort aimed at upholding fundamental human rights values and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice for their actions. Through continued monitoring and advocacy efforts, the United Nations aims to promote fairness, justice, and the safeguarding of prisoners' rights in regions affected by conflict.



This declaration by the United Nations serves as a pivotal moment in advocating for accountability and justice, reinforcing the organization's role in promoting human rights and dignity worldwide.

MENAFN08082024000045015687ID1108531707