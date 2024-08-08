Digital Nomads.. New Age Employees Freely Roaming Ever-Changing Job Market

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Aqiel Alazemi

KUWAIT, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The job has dramatically changed in recent years, especially with the introduction of numerous technologies, including the ones during the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed for the proliferation of the "digital nomad".

Though no one knows when the aforementioned term was first coined, scientist Tsugio Makimoto and journalist David Manners popularized it in the 1997 of the same name.

The book predicted the invention of an individual communication device that would enable employees to work from anywhere in the world.

This is now largely achieved, as digital nomads in the 21st century use their skills to work via laptops, social media, and mobile phones.

The book claimed people did not imagine that working remotely could be achieved; however, due to current circumstances, remote work is booming.

The book also predicted that in the future, working remotely would be as regular as to working in an office. However, artificial intelligence could make working remotely significantly easier.

The digital nomad trend is on the rise and increasing significantly since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and one of the perks of not having employees show up at work was saving cost.

In order to reduce expenses, companies had to change to working remotely to save money by renting a smaller low-cost workplace and communicating with most of their employees remotely for some tasks that did not necessarily require their physical presence.

Numerous companies were financially drained during the pandemic, and according to a Forbes article published in April 30, 2021, Google and most other large corporations told their employees to work from home.

"An unintended consequence of this remote work trend was the significant savings realized both companies and workers.

The article added, "Bloomberg reported that Google, according to regulatory filings, saved about USD 268 million in expenses in the first quarter of 2021. This was achieved by cutting down costs related to promotions, travel, entertainment, and in-office perks offered to workers." Back to the digital nomads, two Kuwaitis freelancers: Fajer Al-Rifai and Abdullah Al-Sanousi followed suit, becoming part of the ever-growing trend.

Al-Sanousi, an ambitious young man specializing in graphic design and passionate about travel, thought traditional jobs prevented him from traveling and discovering, so he became a digital nomad and replaced his human team with Artificial Intelligence.

He worked from home or abroad. All he needed was an Internet connection and a computer to work.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Sanousi believed the best way to work was to be more productive and open to ideas, especially since he was a designer and needed cognitive and cultural diversity.

Sometimes, people may achieve three times their income in one month, and in that situation, financial wisdom was always to keep savings money, Al-Sanousi added.

However, Al-Sanousi argued that working remotely has disadvantages compared to a traditional job, and digital nomads' incomes needed to be more stable for one to survive.

Meanwhile, Fajr Al-Rifai is a Managing Partner in FTL Legal Services in Kuwait -- a law firm specializing in commercial, financial, and technology law. She provides legal advice online and offers courses on becoming a digital nomad.

Al-Rifai pointed out that the one of the most significant advantage of being a digital nomad was the freedom to travel and find a spot around the world that was fit for her to make it a place to work. She loved Mexican culture and found the country a suitable place to set up shop.

As for disadvantages, she said that sometimes matters get more complicated and the solution to such problem was to find a supportive community. In retrospective, Al-Rifai said some people do better in an office environment rather than being a digital nomad.

Eventually, working remotely has pros and cons, and it depends on the person.

Both Al-Rifai and Al-Sanousi agreed that to start as digital nomads, individuals should define their goals and what financial freedom means and create a plan based on such premise. (end) ara