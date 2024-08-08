Garabagh University To Offer Courses In Azerbaijani & English
Garabagh University has announced the languages of instruction
for the upcoming academic year, Azernews
reports.
The university will offer courses in Azerbaijani and English,
with no admissions to the Russian language section. Efforts will be
made to enhance the English language skills of students in the
English department during their first year. From the following
academic year, all courses will be conducted in English.
This update follows the Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev
on November 28, 2023, establishing Garabagh University. The decree
aimed to address the region's need for highly qualified
professionals and preserve its educational traditions by creating
Garabagh University as a public legal entity under the Ministry of
Science and Education of Azerbaijan. The university will be based
on the higher education institution in Khankendi.
Initially, Garabagh University will offer programs across six
faculties: Pedagogy, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences,
Economics, Engineering, and Tourism. For the 2024/2025 academic
year, the university plans to enroll 1,120 students across 27
majors. Additionally, SABAH groups will be introduced for eight
specialties, with 200-250 students expected to join these groups in
September. These students will be selected through exams and
interviews from those who have completed their first year at
various higher education institutions.
