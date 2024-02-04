Fresh WD's Approach Kashmir, Plains Likely To Receive Snow

“Middle and higher reaches of North, Northwestern and South Kashmir may receive 8-12 inches of snow, lower reaches and plains may receive 3-6 inches, while plains of Central Kashmir may receive rain with 1-2 inches of snow,” Director MeT predicted.

A fresh Western Disturbance, associated with cold temperatures, is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir from February 2, an independent forecaster said.

“During the next 2 days, light to moderate snowfall is possible in Kashmir plains (rainfall may be absent),” he said.

According to him, on Saturday and Sunday, Kashmir plains are likely to witness maximum temperatures not exceeding 2 or 3°C, and for the majority of the time, temperatures will remain below or near the freezing point.

Similarly, cold temperatures will also affect parts of Jammu region and snowfall can occur in parts of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua districts (above 1300 m in elevation).

“Its main intensity will be over parts of South Kashmir & Jammu region. Heavy snowfall in a few areas is also possible,” he added.

“A good snowfall ahead for plains of Kashmir fromSaturday afternoon time south kashmir expected to receive good snowfall as compared to north and central Kashmir,” another weatherman posted on X.

On February 05, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches.

From February 06-13, the weather is expected to remain dry.

Avalanche Warning For 8 Districts

The authorities on Friday issued low and medium-danger level avalanche warnings for several districts in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) in a statement cautioned the residents in Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts about a potential avalanche threat in the next 24 hours. Precautionary measures are strongly advised, urging people to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Thealert extends to Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts, where the danger level is categorized as medium. Residents in these areas are urged to take immediate precautions and refrain from entering higher-altitude avalanche-prone zones.

“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over

Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with Medium danger level is likely to occur above 3000 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas. Dial -112 for help,” JKDMA said in a statement.

