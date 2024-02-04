UN Women, Egyptian Red Crescent Provide Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Women in Egypt with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society provided humanitarian aid to women and children of Gaza through Rafah border, including 7,000 baskets with necessities.

UN Women's representative in Egypt Christine Arab said in a statement on Sunday that the organization was keen to work with the Egyptian Red Crescent office in Palestine to support women in Gaza.

She added that since October 7th, 2023 more than 1.9 million people were forced to leave Gaza, an estimation of 85 percent of their total population, noting that one million were women or children.

Arab also said that the UN Women set a responsive plan as a result of the ongoing war in Gaza for the upcoming six months, adding that the latest data showed that 70 percent of the deaths were women and children.

The UN Women reaffirmed their firm stance with Palestine and ending the war, as well as ensure the protection of women and children. (end)

