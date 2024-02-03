               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Julius Bär 'Not Pushed' Into Ditching CEO


2/3/2024 2:16:05 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">Swiss private bank Julius Bär has denied being pressured into parting ways with CEO Philipp Rickenbacher after suffering huge losses from soured loans.

This content was published on February 3, 2024 - 11:43 February 3, 2024 - 11:43 Keystone-SDA
  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

“The Financial Market Supervisory Authority [FINMA] did not exert any pressure,” Chair Romeo Lacher told the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper.

There was also no pressure from individual shareholders, he added.

According to Lacher, Rickenbacher's resignation was "a joint decision by him and the board of directors." But Lacher's resignation was also apparently up for debate.“The board of directors discussed it openly and examined all options,” he said.

On Thursday, Julius Baer not only wrote off the entire loan of CHF606 million to the Signa Group of the Austrian investor René Benko, but also announced that it would withdraw from the entire private debt business.

“Here too, no pressure was exerted by FINMA,” said Lacher. However, there was an intensive exchange with the regulator.

MENAFN03022024000210011054ID1107805275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search