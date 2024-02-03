In-Form Qatar Ready For 'Tough' Uzbekistan, Eye Semi-Final Spot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In-form Qatar face a solid Uzbekistan side that Marquez Lopez has described as“perhaps the toughest opponents yet” in the Asian Cup title defence. But the Al Annabi coach is confident his players will fire on cylinders in the quarter-final at the Al Bayt Stadium tonight to advance to the semis.

The hosts have won four consecutive games, having conceded only one goal but they are up against a side that is coming to the highly-anticipated battle at the back impressive performance and a better record against the defending champions.

Uzbekistan, currently placed 10 positions lower than 58-ranked Qatar in the world standings, have won nine of their 11 previous fixtures with Al Annabi winning just two games.

“I don't care about past statistics everything has changed since the last match between the two teams,” Lopez said before adding he was aware of the challenge his side faces in the quarter-final.

Uzbekistan players during a training session.

“We have prepared well and we know we will face a tough opponent, perhaps the toughest yet. We all understand the importance of this match and we are striving to qualify. I have previously met some of the players in the Uzbekistan national team and faced them in the AFC Champions League, so we know their strengths,” the Spaniard, a longtime Al Wakrah coach said.

With Akram Afif and captain Hassan Al Haydos enjoying golden form, Qatar have scored seven goals in four matches and Lopez was banking on the pace of his players against Srecko Katanec-coached Uzbekistan.

“The quality of the players and the performance of the team mean we have made it to the quarter-finals. We have talented players and we have fast players, possibly the fastest players in the competition. But this is going to be a very physical game,” the coach said.

The 62-year-old added his players are relishing the“positive pressure” of expectations of retaining the title at home as they are set to receive the overwhelming support again at the 68,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

“For us there is no negative pressure. On the contrary, the players are motivated and want to win. This is going to be positive pressure for us to win this very important game,” said Lopez.

Tonight's game is Uzbekistan's fifth quarter-final at the Asian Cup since the 2004 edition, and the Katanec's side is unbeaten so far in Qatar, beating Thailand 2-1 in the last 16 stage.

Katanec was optimistic of his team's chances as they meet the defending champions in front of their home fans.

“My job is to prepare the team as best I can,” said the Slovenian.

“We are together two-and-a-half years and if they don't know how to play now it will be wrong, but I'm confident they know. They know we have to be organised.

“All coaches are smarter when we win, but we depend on the players, on their qualities and the game tomorrow is starting from 18:30 for two hours and they have to be in good shape. We reach already a nice position, we didn't lose, we have conceded less goals so they have to worry, like we have to be worried,” he added. The coach said his team has the potential of pulling of a victory for which the side will give its best.

“When we started this Asian Cup I said I know the situation that we go game by game. Tomorrow is another game. We did well, but it was what it was, so we will try to do our best,” he said.

“We are good. I have a nice group of players. They have to be confident, we reached (the quarter-finals) and tomorrow, it's the game. So go ahead. We have nothing to lose, give everything and I'll be satisfied with the team.”