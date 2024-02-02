Dubai Adds 350 Environmentally Friendly Taxis To Airports

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Dubai – The Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has announced the expansion of its taxi fleet at Dubai Airports, with the addition of 350 new environmentally friendly taxis , effectively doubling its airport service capacity. The expansion aims to enhance the daily mobility of both Dubai residents and visitors and is attributed to the growing influx of passengers and visitors as well as the numerous international events taking place in the emirate. The airport taxi service is designated exclusively for arrivals at Dubai Airports and Port Rashid.

Last year Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) endorsed a plan to transform taxis in the emirate into 100% environmentally friendly – hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered – by 2027.

With the newly added taxis, DTC becomes one of the largest operators in the region, boasting a fleet of 5,566 vehicles and a notable increase in market share within the taxi sector to become 45%. Dubai Taxi Company has also become the exclusive airport taxi service provider, with an additional 350 vehicle plates.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasized that the decision to double the fleet of airport taxis from 350 to 700 is a strategic move that aims to promote the taxi services at the airport, and increase trips by 30%, thus reducing waiting times and providing quicker services to passengers.“It reflects Dubai's sophisticated and civilized image, underscoring the emirate's commitment to continuously improving and developing its services. It also aligns with the growing demand for taxis due to the increasing passenger traffic at Dubai's airports,” he said.

