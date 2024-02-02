Clash Of Rallies: Over 200 AAP, BJP Workers Detained In Delhi Showdown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events, over 200 workers from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found themselves in police custody on Friday afternoon as they marched towards each other's offices on Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg in Delhi. The Delhi Police had set up extensive security measures, including multiple layers of barricades, to prevent the workers from reaching their respective party offices.

Approximately 150 AAP workers and 60 from the BJP were detained and transported to separate police stations in buses. The AAP's march commenced soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann concluded their peaceful protest, instructing party workers to halt wherever the police intervened.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren granted ED custody for five days in land scam case

Meanwhile, the BJP's protest, led by Delhi unit head Virendra Sachdeva, triggered a significant police presence around ITO and DDU Marg.

Security measures included the deployment of two paramilitary companies, featuring women staff and personnel armed with anti-riot gear and batons, to control the protestors at DDU Marg.

The detentions occurred around 1:45 pm, and the detained individuals are expected to be released after spending a few hours in police custody. Central Delhi had witnessed increased security earlier in the day, with multiple road barricades and additional personnel in anticipation of protests by both political parties.

AAP's demonstration focused on alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, while the BJP protested near the AAP headquarters, citing corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Ram mandir attracts 25 lakh devotees, garners Rs 11 crore in donations since consecration