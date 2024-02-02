THE ADFORUM PHNX AWARDS TAKE FLIGHT AGAIN IN 2024, HONORING THE BEST IN MARKETING CREATIVITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AdForum's PHNX Awards rise again in 2024

Now in its fifth year, the marketing industry competition with a jury like no other, offers free entry until shortlisted

- Philippe PagetNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 AdForum PHNX Awards for the creative marketing industry are open for entries from now through April 5 – and entry is free until work is shortlisted. Entrants only incur a charge if and when work makes it through to the final selection. This makes the PHNX one of the world's most accessible awards, encouraging the participation of young talent and indie agencies, alongside big industry names.The AdForum PHNX is unique for another reason: its diverse jury of creatives, industry leaders, marketers, strategists, journalists and consultants is the only one of its kind. The result for entrants is great feedback from the community, plus the chance of press coverage. We're now inviting agencies, freelancers, brands and production companies to enter.Launched in the heart of lockdown in 2020, the PHNX originally rose to recognize the vital role creativity plays in society. Its success led to the emergence of a young player in the global awards landscape, with a mission to prove that nothing can keep creativity down.This year there are 26 categories under 5 themes: Film; Print; Strategy & Technique; Digital; Design; Good Causes. Like the number of categories, the entry process has been streamlined and simplified.Entries are open from now through April 5 and the shortlist will be published on April 24. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be selected by May 5. Five Grand Juries will then vote on the Grand Prix candidates and winners will be honored during an online celebration on May 16.As always, our aim is to celebrate the people behind the best work in the spirit of unity and generosity.Philippe Paget, AdForum CEO and founder of the PHNX said:“Creativity was my touchstone when I launched PHNX Awards in a period when everyone thought awards were inappropriate. Then, as now, I knew it was vital to recognize creativity: the advantage that stirs adversity into the pot with imagination and comes up with magic.”Click to enter your work or to join the juryFor more information:Philippe Paget, CEO, AdForum : ...

