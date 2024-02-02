Vadakkupatti Ramasamy REVIEW: Is Santhanam's Movie Worth Your Time? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The period comedy, set in the 1960s, stars Megha Akash, Nizhalgal Ravi, and M. S. Bhaskar, with Santhanam in important roles. 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy' also starred prominent actors like Lollu Sabha Maaran, Tamizh, Mottai Rajendran, and John Vijay.

With Santhanam in the starring role, the film promises a pleasant and funny entertainment experience. Director Karthik Yogi, a self-proclaimed Goundamani fan, named the film after a word used by the legendary comedian in one of his hilarious songs.

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy's Cast and Crew



Tamizh plays the antagonist, with MS Baaskar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Ravi Maria, John Vijay, Seshu, Jacqueline, and Motta Rajendran playing supporting parts.

The key technical team includes music director Sean Roldan, cameraman Deepak, and editor Shiva Nandeeswaran. The release of "Vadakkupatti Ramasamy" is eagerly awaited, guaranteeing an exciting experience for all filmgoers. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as fans express their perspectives on this comedic film.

