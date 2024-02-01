Real Betis Forward Henrique Joins Botafogo From

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Botafogo have completed the signing of forward Luiz Henrique from Spain's Real Betis, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 23-year-old agreed to a five-year deal reportedly worth 16 million euros plus up to four million euros in add-ons.

Botafogo said the transaction represented a record transfer fee in the South American country, reports Xinhua.

"[It] is the biggest signing in the history of Brazilian football," the Rio de Janeiro side said in a statement.

Henrique is expected to undergo a medical check in the coming days ahead of his official unveiling as a Botafogo player, the club added.

The left-winger scored just four goals in 64 games for Real Betis after his 2022 arrival from Fluminense.

He is Botafogo's sixth new signing of 2024, joining goalkeeper John Victor, defenders Lucas Halter and Alexander Barboza, and forwards Jeffinho and Savarino.

