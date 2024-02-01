Ameripolitan Country Music Awards Announces Six Premier Sponsors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2/18 event at ACL sponsored by Lone Star Beer, Teremana Tequila, Symco Hotrods, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Robert's Western World, and Yellow Rose Insurance Agency

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ameripolitan Country Music Awards today announced six premier sponsors for its star-studded February 18 award show at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater. They are Lone Star Beer, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Symco Hotrods, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Robert's Western World, and Yellow Rose Insurance Agency. The awards will be hosted by Founder and original Ameripolitan maverick and country star Dale Watson and will include a memorial tribute to the late Charlie Robison. The event will also feature appearances by 107 notable artists from Ameripolitan genres.“We feel very blessed to be working with such amazing sponsors,” said Watson, who Co-Founded the Awards with his wife, Celine Lee Watson.“They are making the event a reality.”In addition to the Premier Sponsors, the Awards also named its Business Partners for this 10th anniversary show: Luckenbach Texas, Kessler Presents, Republic Boot Co., Siete, Austin Subaru, Steel Radio, Waterloo, Rockready Printing & Designs, Ninja Buses, Atomic Music Group, Franklin Barbecue, Big Barn Dance, Wat-Sun Studio, Lotus Blue Hair Salon, The Birth and History of Western Swing, 1st Rodeo Limousine Service, BMI, Launch, The Mining Post, Slim Hand Music Foundation, Zooma Design, Sun Radio, Fender, Boss Radio Music Services, No Bull Radio, The Austin Chronicle, Glove Theatre, Buchwald, and J. Ford Associates.The Awards will take place at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, located at 310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX .-Doors open at 5:30PM-The Awards show starts at 7:00PM-Tickets are on sale from $33-63 at-VIP passes are available at the Awards websiteFor more information, visitThe Ameripolitan Country Music Awards 2024 is supported by these generous sponsors: Lone Star Beer, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Symco Hotrods & Kustoms, Robert's Western World, Yellow Rose Insurance AgencyAmeripolitan is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 organization. Every penny made goes into helping musicians, DJs, venues and festivals to help each other grow and connect with likeminded people.Media Contact:Hugh TaylorComms Factory(310) 383-7041Agency Representation:Buchwald. Julia Buchwald (323) 602-2331 . .... Tony Burton (212) 634-8384 . ...On-Site Media Contacts:. Celine Lee Watson (917) 982-1829. Roger Christian (818) 749-4211

