Visionary Keynotes, Executive Innovation Forum, And Mini-Summits On AI For Open Networking & Edge Scheduled For ONE Summit In Silicon Valley

Industry thought leaders, Pioneers in Mobile, Internet & SDN to open ONE Summit at the San Jose Convention Center April 29-May 1

Major co-located events include OpenGovCon (US government), Executive Innovation Forum (by invitation only), SONiC, LFN Developer & Testing Forum, and more Bringing the AI content in - meet the leaders and developers leveraging AI and LLM to actively change the fabric of the open networking and edge landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, has announced the preliminary keynote line-up for ONE Summit 2024 , taking place April 29 - May 1 in San Jose, Calif.

"This year's ONE Summit keynote stage brings top industry pioneers together to share expertise across decades of innovation," said

Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "Industry leaders from AI, Government, Security, Standards, Academia, and more will share insights about the past, present and future of the networking ecosystem - it's a can't miss event. We invite you to review the agenda and register to join us in person."

In addition to all the great content of past Open Networking and Edge Summits, this year's ONE Summit is set to delve into the practical and impactful role of AI in driving digital transformation. ONE Summit offers a comprehensive look at how AI is reshaping the landscape of enterprise, telecommunications, cloud native, and cybersecurity. Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in AI that are redefining network architectures, improving operational efficiency, and leading the way in cloud and edge computing innovations. The event features in-depth discussions and expert-led panels that will cover the current trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI, providing valuable perspectives for technology professionals and decision-makers. It is an essential platform for those looking to understand and engage with the real-world applications of AI in the tech industry.

Keynotes include a look at AI in the real world, the past decade of industry disruption, and impact of open source technologies on securing 5G infrastructure, among innovative topics. Highlights include:



"A Decade of Innovation - Past, Present and Future," featuring:



Martin Casado, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz



Jan

Uddenfelt, president and CEO, jUTechnology

Radia Perlman, EMC Fellow, Dell EMC

"AI and Open Networking," with Dr. Junlan Feng, Chair and General Manager of AI and Intelligent, Operation R&D Center, China Mobile Research Institute

"O-RAN Alliance + Linux Foundation" featuring Alex Choi, board chair, O-RAN Alliance and SVP/Head of T-Labs at Deutsche Telekom "United States Government: 6G RAN and OSS Security," featuring Thomas Rondeau, PhD, principal director for FutureG, Department of Defense

Attend ONE Summit

ONE Summit registration is open! Members of LF Networking and LF Edge may receive a 20 percent discount (if interested in project membership, please visit or ). Members of the media interested in attending ONE Summit via a complimentary press pass should reach out to [email protected] .

Elevate Your Brand: Sponsor ONE Summit 2024

Sponsorship at ONE Summit is not just about an event; it's about being integral to the advancement of open technology. Align your brand with the epicenter of open source innovation and make a bold statement in the industry. As a sponsor, you'll gain unparalleled exposure to industry leaders in AI, Cloud Native, Edge/IoT, and more. This is your platform to shine among decision-makers and influencers from across diverse technological domains.

Sponsorship gains you:



High-Visibility Impact: Your brand will be front and center to a specialized audience, offering unmatched exposure and networking opportunities with industry elites.

Expertise Showcase: Demonstrate your leadership and innovations on an influential stage, directly engaging with potential customers and partners. Tailored Sponsorship Opportunities: From exhibiting to hosting side events, our varied packages cater to different goals and budgets. We're here to help you find the perfect fit for your brand.

Anyone interested in sponsoring ONE Summit, including co-located events, booths, and other packages, should download the Sponsorship Prospectus or contact us at [email protected] .

Learn more about LF Networking and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at .

