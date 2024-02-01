Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Shoes For Golfers (CTK-8148)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create an improved pair of golf shoes that would help golfers stay aimed at their targets throughout the entire round of golf,” said an inventor, from Midland, Texas,“so I invented the McCURDY LINERS. My design eliminates the need for alignment sticks.”



The patent-pending invention provides improved foot coverings for golfers. In doing so, it ensures that an alignment tool is readily available. As a result, it assists the golfer with lining up the feet with the ball and target and it will help lower scores. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8148, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at