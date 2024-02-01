Cutting Edge Irish Healthcare Innovation On Display At Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Ireland's Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary visits the Ireland country pavilion at Arab Health 2024 alongside the CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy.

Medical Eguides Ltd (MEG) announces a five-year contract to implement healthcare quality management software system across all M42 facilities in the UAE.

17 innovative Irish companies backed by Enterprise Ireland will bring their world leading solutions in life sciences, MedTech, and healthcare. Irish organisation, Healthy Place to Work® awards Dubai Police headquarters the prestigious certification, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ireland, a globally renowned hub for Life Science and Pharmaceuticals, is taking part in Arab Health 2024 in Dubai this week, hosting its country pavilion for the twelfth year consecutively. Seventeen leading Irish companies, backed by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government's trade, and innovation agency, will showcase their solutions in demand worldwide at the largest healthcare exhibition of its kind in the Middle East held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

To coincide with Arab Health, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary TD, is leading a four-day trade mission to Dubai alongside Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, to support the Irish companies showcasing at Arab Health. During his visit, the Minister is set to meet with UAE ministers, heads of organisations and business leaders to discuss the latest developments and innovation in the sectors of medtech, aviation, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

Ireland and the UAE have a longstanding relationship, including strong ties in business, trade, and the healthcare sector. Irish innovation is already embedded into much of the region's healthcare ecosystem. This ranges from world-leading medical education provided by the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and Royal College of Physicians Ireland to wide-ranging Med Tech solutions in the region's hospitals.

Speaking at Arab Health, Minister Calleary remarked,“I am delighted to be here in Dubai to support leading Irish healthcare companies participating in Arab Health. This is one of the biggest exhibitions of its kind anywhere in the world, showcasing the latest healthcare innovations, and it is great to see so many Irish companies here showcasing the future of healthcare and how Irish innovation can play a key part in it.”

He continued,“The UAE and Gulf region is an important market for Irish companies signified by the year-on-year increase in Irish exports to the region. As one of the leaders in healthcare innovation and the second largest exporter of MedTech in Europe, Ireland has earned a global reputation for innovation and quality, which is on display at Arab Health this year. Working with our partners in the UAE and across the region, Ireland continues to be a leading provider of healthcare and Medtech solutions to help advance patient outcomes in the region.”

At Arab Health, the Ireland Pavilion, supported by Enterprise Ireland, will spotlight the extensive array of cutting-edge healthcare innovations from Ireland. The pavilion has garnered significant interest, with healthcare practitioners from the region eagerly booking their spots to engage with the delegation of Irish healthcare innovators.

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said,“We are delighted to support the Enterprise Ireland backed companies participating at Arab Health this year. Irish companies continue to make a positive impact in the UAE healthcare sector and right across this region, working closely with their partners. With a strong track record of delivering cutting-edge innovation in the sector, Irish companies are using their technologies to drive improvements in the quality of health outcomes, enhance productivity and develop operational efficiencies in the healthcare setting.”

Minister Calleary and Leo Clancy welcomed a series of key announcements and partnerships taking place this week by several of the Enterprise Ireland supported companies, participating at Arab Health including:

Dubai Police Headquarters awarded the Healthy Place to Work® designation, the first official certification in the Middle East. Based in Dublin, the Irish organisation Healthy Place to Work® is the recognised standard for workforce health.

Participating in the Healthy Place To Work® process enables organisations the opportunity to deploy employee health processes and initiatives that are proven to increase the health of the individual and the organisation alike and to be publicly recognised as a healthy workplace, enhancing their Employer Brand.

Further announcements include a five-year partnership between Medical Eguides Ltd. (MEG) and M42 to implement a quality management software system across all M42 facilities in the UAE. The partnership marks a major step towards unifying quality and compliance processes across the M42 healthcare facilities, improving patient care and streamlining administrative tasks for staff.

MEG is a digital quality management system for healthcare that uses cloud-based tools to enable providers to engage staff in quality improvement and patient safety and manage compliance with accreditation or regulatory standards.

In addition to this landmark contract, MEG is set to announce a series of platform enhancements in 2024. These include advanced analytics capabilities, state of the art planning tools, and enhanced hospital system integration capabilities. These advancements underscore MEG's commitment to continuous improvement in healthcare quality, patient safety and compliance technology, solidifying its position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

Following last year's exhibition, Enterprise Ireland's clients have witnessed remarkable growth. For example, myPatientSpace, a leading innovative digital health company powering connected patient solutions for global healthcare providers and life sciences companies has launched a Digital Patient Support Program in partnership with Manzil Healthcare Services.

Fleming Medical have announced a partnership with Al Essa Medical Company, a Kuwait based medical equipment distributor, to provide patients with wound care, sports therapy and diagnostics. Further, Fleming Medical have expanded its product reach within the UAE markets through key partnerships with Al-Ain Pharmacy group, MPC Pharmacy, Med 7 Group via distribution partner Muscat Pharmacy Training LLC.

Global supplier of software and vehicle solutions within the emergency services market, AceTech announces an upward growth of USD 30m in contracts, which is set to grow over the next five years. Further total revenue has grown to USD 6m a year, with additional growth anticipated with Hamad Medical Qatar, Dubai Ambulance and the Ministry of Health – Saudi Arabia. Acetech designs innovative cloud-based fleet performance software, specialist modules for safety, eco-friendliness and asset protection, and intelligent control systems for healthcare providers and government bodies.

Further, Vitalograph, the expert in pulmonary function and respiratory diagnostics that provides solutions to healthcare professionals around the world, announces the onboarding and training of four new distribution partners following the global launch of VitaloPFT Series at Arab Health last year (2023).

With a packed four-day programme, Arab Health is expected to attract over 56,000 leading healthcare providers from all over the world, all of whom look to Ireland for solutions, with the hope of co-developing and commercialising new medical technologies with Irish innovation at its core.