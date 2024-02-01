Turkey sees 1.06 percent dive in daily electricity consumption on Wednesday

(MENAFN) According to the official data released by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Thursday, Turkey experienced a 1.06 percent decrease in daily electricity consumption on Wednesday compared to the previous day, with a total consumption of 1,023,462 megawatt-hours.



The figures revealed fluctuations in hourly power usage, peaking at 48,748 megawatt-hours around midday at 12:00 PM regional time (0900 GMT), while hitting its lowest point of 33,072 megawatt-hours at 5:00 AM regional time (0200 GMT).



Electricity production in the country stood at 1,016,138 megawatt-hours on Wednesday, reflecting a decrease of 1.17 percent from Tuesday's levels.



It is worth mentioning that the sources of electricity production varied, with imported coal plants contributing 21 percent of the total generation, while hydroelectricity plants and wind plants accounted for 20.4 percent and 19 percent, respectively.



Wednesday also saw Turkey engaging in electricity exports totaling 6,851 megawatt-hours, alongside imports amounting to 3,299 megawatt-hours. These figures underline the country's active participation in the regional electricity market and its efforts to manage its energy needs amidst fluctuating consumption patterns and varying production sources.

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107796402