Qatar Museums Invites Public To Experience Art, Culture And Creativity

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) announced a range of new activities and workshops for all ages taking place this February. Spanning various venues, QM invites residents and visitors to attend, and explore the world of art, culture, and heritage.

As part of Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture 2023, Qatar Museums Department of Heritage and Archaeology will host a lecture delivered by Dr. Stephen A Murphy, Pratapaditya Pal Senior Lecturer in Curating and Museology of Asian Art at SOAS, University of London, on February 19 at Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium.

Mudbrick Making Workshop will be on February 18, 21, 25 and 28 at Qatar Preparatory School (QPS), located in the intersection of Salwa Road and B-Ring Road.

Qatar Auto Museum, in partnership with Expo 2023 Doha, recently opened an exhibition titled The Bicycle: the Future of Mobility, on show through March 16 located at the Cultural Zone – Al Bidda Park.

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) is running various programmes throughout February, including storytelling sessions, tours, including a tour about the evolution of sports related to the AFC Asian Cup.

Imagining The Future of Mobility workshop is on February 5 and 19 at NMoQ AI Centre; Qatar's Contribution to Sports Guided Tour on February 5 and 12; Journey Around Qatar Guided Tour, weekly from Sunday to Wednesday; and on Saturday to Wednesday, this is for Kindergarten and School students.

NMoQ have introduced this tour to their regular programming, inviting university students & Educational Institutes as well as school students from KG and Grades 1 to 12 to experience the museum and learn about Qatar's history, heritage, and culture. The tour is available in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, Turkish and German. Book by contacting [email protected] .

Art Workshop: Discovery Programmes Trace and Track every Sunday to Wednesday; and The Big Win: Storytelling Session on February 3.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host various activities in February, including their monthly family day and storytelling session, as well as an illustration and pottery workshop.

Pinch Pottery Workshop on February 3; Introduction to Gemstone and Jewellery Illustration from February 4 to 6; Family Day – Fashioning an Empire on February 3; and Isfahan Abayas & Caftans Fashion Show on February 12.

Fire Station: Artists in Residence will hold two art workshops in February. Procreate and characters: characters designing with Mohammed Al Emadi on February 16 to 17; and Under the Sea - Art and Crafts with Hiyam Rabie on February 24. Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar will hold a lecture themed around sporting history in Qatar. Wagdy Gamal's Series Lecture: Five Decades of Sports in Qatar on February 11 at the Fire Station Cinema.

As the leading cultural institution in Qatar, Qatar Museums continues to enrich the cultural scene of the nation by offering diverse and engaging experiences for residents and visitors.