His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Opens Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy

Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, opens

49 th edition of Arab Health, the largest healthcare exhibition in the MENA region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 January 2024: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime

Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, has officially opened the Arab Health

Exhibition and Congress 2024 today, Monday, 29 January.

Under the show theme of 'Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare', Arab Health,

the largest gathering of healthcare professionals and businesses in the MENA region, is

expected to welcome more than 51,000 attendees during the four-day healthcare

showcase, which take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29 January – 1

February.

The 2024 edition of the show is the largest to date in terms of exhibition space,

dominating every hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre, with 3,450 exhibitors and an

expected 110,000 professional healthcare visits representing 180 countries from around

the world. The Arab Health Congress will feature ten Continuing Medical Education

(CME) conferences dedicated to over 23,600 professional healthcare visitors, where

they will hear from more than 330 expert speakers during over 165 sessions.

Commenting on the opening of the exhibition, Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said:“Arab Health's standing as the premier healthcare trade show in the region is based on its comprehensive approach, global reach, unwavering commitment to innovation, and the opportunities it provides for learning, networking, and collaboration within the healthcare sector – ultimately delivering the ultimate healthcare experience.

"With a sharp focus on groundbreaking technology and transformative products

enhancing patient care, the next four days promise to be a catalyst for the future of healthcare in the region and on a global scale. This impact is amplified by our international reach and the exceptional calibre of exhibitors showcased, making it a game-changing event for the industry worldwide.”

Elsewhere on the opening day, Dr Ramadan Al Balooshi from Dubai Health Authority

outlined a vision for a 'New Era of Public Health' during the opening session at the

Public Health Conference, while the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Tan Sri Dr

Noor Hisham Abdullah, highlighted the lessons learnt during COVID-19 and the

importance of leadership.

Arab Health 2024 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE

Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority,

the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

Key partners include the National Healthcare Champion, PureHealth; Premium healthcare partner, American Hospital; Exclusive healthcare partner, Dr Sulaiman Al Habib; Exclusive health services partner, Emirates Health Services; Global health partner, M2; Future health partner, Neom; Innovation partner, GE HealthCare; and Exclusive AI partner, Canon Medical.