SUKOON INSURANCE WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE 'UAE INSURER' AWARD AT 2024 MENA IR

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sukoon Insurance has emerged once again as the UAE's insurer of choice by winning the 'UAE Insurer' award at the prestigious MENA Insurance Review 2024 Awards ceremony held at Shangri-La, Dubai.

Among other considerations, Sukoon was recognised for investing heavily in innovative, value-driven solution, single-mind focus on service excellence, and delivering the peace of mind it promises at every step. Additionally, Sukoon's exemplary performance throughout the year, the recently acquired Takaful arm, and the new End-of-Service & Gratuity and Workplace Savings solutions were among its notable achievements as well.

Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, the CEO of Sukoon, commented on the recognition, saying,“It humbles me to receive this award once again and, if anything, it reflects our strategic commitment to best serve the UAE's protection needs by investing in digital solutions and enhancing customer experience through value-driven initiatives. The award bears testament to the exemplary dedication shown by each and every Sukoon team member, continuous support extended by our partners, and above all, the unwavering trust of our customers for nearly five decades.”

He further added,“This coveted recognition yet again reaffirms our position as a reference in the region for customer excellence, financial prudence, and insurance expertise.”

The MENA Insurance Awards ceremony is organised every year by MENA Insurance Review, a UKbased publication which covers the region's insurance industry and emerging trends. The event this year recognised and rewarded MENA-based insurers, reinsurers, and brokers that delivered exceptional customer service and innovative product development in 2023.