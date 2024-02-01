Fayez Greets King On His 62Nd Birthday Recalls Achievemnets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -Senate President, Faisal Fayez, on Tuesday congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II on his 62nd birthday, wishing His Majesty continued health and success.In a statement, Fayez said the Upper Chamber wishes success to His Majesty to realize further progress and prosperity for Jordan, supplicating to Allah to help him bear responsibility, amid the difficult regional circumstances.Fayez affirmed His Majesty continues his remarkable efforts to make progress for Jordan in the process of reform and prosperity, protect its borders and security, and spare the region from further conflicts and scourges of war.Additionally, Fayez referred to His Majesty's efforts to confront any attempts to tamper with Jordan's national principles and his efforts to preserve Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sanctities, prevent attempts to Judaize these holy places and stop the brutal Israeli aggression on Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.