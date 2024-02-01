Grand Sylhet Hotel And Resort Unveils Valentine's Day Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Sylhet : Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort unveils an array of Valentine's Day offerings that promise a celebration of romance and indulgence. The hotel rolls out an exclusive accommodation offer at BDT 8444 per couple, complete with a scrumptious breakfast.

The hotel's Signature Restaurant prepares to host a Valentine's themed buffet dinner at BDT 2999 per person. Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards. Their another F&B outlet Smokey Grill invites couples to an intimate candlelight dinner at BDT 4999 only. Their rooftop restaurant Skyy Kabana offers a BBQ set meal at BDT 3999 for couples. The hotel's S'Presso Deli presents a snacks platter for couples at BDT 1500.

Furthermore, guests enjoying accommodation or meals at Signature, Smokey Grill or Skyy Kabana, stand a chance to win attractive prizes in a raffle draw including two couple airtickets on Dhaka-Kolkata and Dhaka-Cox's Bazar routes respectively, courtesy of NOVOAIR.