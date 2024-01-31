Investornewsbreaks Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Releases Info On Public Offering Pricing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) , a multifaceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, has announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering. The offering consists of 1,251,700 shares of SIDU Class A common stock (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof). According to the announcement, each share of Class A common stock (or prefunded warrant) will be sold at $4.50 per share (inclusive of the prefunded warrant exercise price). The company anticipates the offering will total an estimated $5,632,650 in gross proceeds, before deducting standard underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Sidus Space intends to use funds from the offering, which is projected to close on Feb. 1, 2024, for working capital and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space is a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multidisciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning and mission operations; and in-orbit support. The company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth(TM) and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry or vertical can start its journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions and testing alternatives. More than just a Satellite-as-a-Service provider, Sidus Space is a trusted mission partner, from concept to low earth orbit and beyond. For more information, please visit .
