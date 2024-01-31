(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Prismatic cells offer performance benefits and mechanical protection for electric vehicles, making them the preferred form factor for many OEMs

Detailed cell design and expert engineering were required to manage the technological challenges associated with silicon-based anodes and high currents when scaling

StoreDot's Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) solution from soft pouch to hard prismatic cells

StoreDot targets 170Ah cell capacity with volumetric energy density surpassing 700Wh/L StoreDot remains on track for production-readiness of XFC cells that deliver 100 miles of range charged in 5 minutes this year, 100 miles range charged in 4 minutes in 2026, and 100-miles range charged in 3 minutes by 2028

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

StoreDot , the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, is today announcing an important achievement on its path to commercialization with the successful manufacturing of its first-ever prismatic XFC silicon-dominant battery cells.

StoreDot achieves major commercialization milestone with first prismatic XFC battery cells

Continue Reading

Prismatic cells, which are rectangular and stacked in layers, now represent the form factor of choice for a growing number of electric vehicle manufacturers. These types of cells offer added mechanical protection and performance advantages, while the flat surface simplifies the integration into electric vehicles with better thermal management and safety considerations - thus reducing pack assembly cost and complexity.

However, the transition from pouch to prismatic cells, and moreover, the integration of silicon-based chemistry with XFC capability in prismatic packaging, introduce several engineering challenges and manufacturing complexities. The solution, achieved by StoreDot's global teams, is based on careful design of the stack thickness, formation currents and pressure regimes as well as managing the associated swelling of silicon-dominant anode technology and high currents in a prismatic hard case enclosure.

By overcoming these hurdles, StoreDot has shown its XFC technology is factor-agnostic and can be adapted to different cell form factors needed by automakers. The company will continue to optimize the design to achieve up to 170Ah of cell capacity and over 700 Wh/L volumetric energy density.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO StoreDot

"Successfully producing and passing initial tests of prismatic cells represents a huge leap towards delivering our XFC batteries in a format that can easily integrate into mass-produced EVs. By mastering prismatic XFC cell design, we are now able to offer our OEM partners batteries in the format they need with the game-changing charging speed of our XFC technology – 100 miles of range in 5 minutes of charging. This milestone moves us decisively closer to mass adoption of affordable, long-range EVs capable of extreme fast charging – creating an experience similar to fueling an internal combustion engine. Our global teams have done outstanding work overcoming key technical hurdles associated with the prismatic design, particularly when working with a silicon-dominant anode. We are firmly on track for the major milestone of mass production readiness this year."

The announcement follows StoreDot's news earlier this year that it had unveiled a breakthrough XFC concept for taking extreme fast charging from the cell to the vehicle level with its new I-BEAM XFCTM design, an innovative cell-to-pack concept that will also accelerate XFC integration into EVs.

StoreDot's remains on track with production-readiness of XFC cells that can deliver 100 miles charged in 5 minutes this year, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling charging of an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refuelling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on DemandTM': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy.

StoreDot's media kit can be found at this link

Photo -

SOURCE StoreDot