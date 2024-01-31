Uzbekistan Unveils Ambitious Plan For Healthcare Reforms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with the presentation of
proposals to accelerate reforms in the healthcare sector on January
22, Trend reports.
The "Uzbekistan-2030" strategy identifies a number of tasks to
protect the health of the population and improve the quality of
medicine. In order to accelerate these reforms and their effective
implementation, proposals have been developed with the
participation of international experts.
Thus, it is proposed to establish a project office, "Center for
Health Projects," in the structure of the Ministry of Health in the
form of a state institution. The Center will be responsible for
such areas as the full implementation of the state health insurance
system and the package of free medical services and medicines
guaranteed by the state, strengthening the system of control over
the quality and safety of medical services, capacity building of
personnel, and the development of medical education and science
based on international standards.
The center will also promote the widespread introduction of
digital technologies, accelerate public-private partnership
projects, expand the private sector, increase the transparency of
public procurement, and reform the pharmaceutical industry.
Experienced specialists from specialized medical centers, higher
education institutions, and research institutions, as well as
foreign experts and consultants, will be involved in the activities
of the project office on a contractual basis.
Reforms in the health sector require appropriate specialists. A
number of measures are envisaged to strengthen human resource
potential.
In particular, the educational programs of the Tashkent Medical
Academy will undergo international accreditation. It will open
master's degree programs in public health, preventive medicine, and
physical activity.
The knowledge of medical students will be assessed through state
examinations in two stages on the basis of an internationally
recognized system.
From the next academic year, based on the needs of the regions,
200 graduates of medical universities will be studying at leading
foreign educational institutions under master's and clinical
residency programs.
This year, 40 existing sanitary rules and norms will be revised
and brought into line with international standards.
President Mirziyoyev approved these proposals and ordered the
approval of a roadmap for the realization of these priorities.
