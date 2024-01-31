               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan, KOICA Work Over Cooperation Runs


1/31/2024 2:17:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Kyrgyzstan and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) discussed cooperation issues, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the matters were discussed during a meeting between the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and the Director of the KOICA Representation in Kyrgyzstan, Lee Jong-su.

During the meeting, the parties talked about strengthening bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.

"KOICA has made a significant contribution to the digitization of state processes, the development of agriculture, the enhancement of the fire and rescue service, as well as the professional development of the public officials of Kyrgyzstan," Kasymaliev said.

In turn, Jong-su provided an update on the current status of the collaborative projects and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

