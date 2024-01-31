Kyrgyzstan, KOICA Work Over Cooperation Runs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 31. Kyrgyzstan and
the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) discussed
cooperation issues, Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the matters
were discussed during a meeting between the First Deputy Chairman
of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and
the Director of the KOICA Representation in Kyrgyzstan, Lee
Jong-su.
During the meeting, the parties talked about strengthening
bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint
projects.
"KOICA has made a significant contribution to the digitization
of state processes, the development of agriculture, the enhancement
of the fire and rescue service, as well as the professional
development of the public officials of Kyrgyzstan," Kasymaliev
said.
In turn, Jong-su provided an update on the current status of the
collaborative projects and expressed readiness to enhance
cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
