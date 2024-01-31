Striking French Farmers Spread Across Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Traffic in the area of the French airport Toulouse-Blagnac is hampered due to protesting farmers who arrived at the air harbour on tractors, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

It is noted that the ring road near the airport is blocked. Access is through the parking lot from the shopping centre.

In France, farmers' protests have been gaining momentum in recent weeks. They are blocking key highways, blocking traffic with tractors, haystacks, and piles of manure. Farmers have also pelted prefectures and administration buildings with manure and waste. They demand recognition of the importance of their activities and denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive.

According to French intelligence, the number of protesting farmers tripled on Monday, with the protest movement expected to last at least five days.

According to an internal Interior Ministry document cited by the media, after a lull over the weekend, "the number of farmers participating in the protests tripled on Monday and rose from 3,000 in the morning to 9,000 in the evening."

According to French intelligence, "regardless of what Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announces," authorities expect "the blockades to last at least five days," until Saturday morning.

Authorities fear a tightening and widening of the protest movement. The farmers express their determination to see major changes in the French government's agricultural policy and will closely follow the meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

