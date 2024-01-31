Striking French Farmers Spread Across Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Traffic in the area of the French airport Toulouse-Blagnac is
hampered due to protesting farmers who arrived at the air harbour
on tractors, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
It is noted that the ring road near the airport is blocked.
Access is through the parking lot from the shopping centre.
In France, farmers' protests have been gaining momentum in
recent weeks. They are blocking key highways, blocking traffic with
tractors, haystacks, and piles of manure. Farmers have also pelted
prefectures and administration buildings with manure and waste.
They demand recognition of the importance of their activities and
denounce the government's agricultural policies, which they believe
make them uncompetitive.
According to French intelligence, the number of protesting
farmers tripled on Monday, with the protest movement expected to
last at least five days.
According to an internal Interior Ministry document cited by the
media, after a lull over the weekend, "the number of farmers
participating in the protests tripled on Monday and rose from 3,000
in the morning to 9,000 in the evening."
According to French intelligence, "regardless of what Prime
Minister Gabriel Attal announces," authorities expect "the
blockades to last at least five days," until Saturday morning.
Authorities fear a tightening and widening of the protest
movement. The farmers express their determination to see major
changes in the French government's agricultural policy and will
closely follow the meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
Recall that earlier, the Armenian Diaspora held a protest in the
French city of Nice on January 27–28, with slogans demanding the
"release of separatists" serving time in Baku prison, the defence
of "artsakh" (Khankandi), and the "return of artsakh armenians"
back to Garabagh.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107790268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.